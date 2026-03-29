Largo woman arrested on animal cruelty charges: PCSO

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The Brief Carla Jenkins is accused of animal cruelty and neglect of four cats and two dogs, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The arrest came after a concerned neighbor called law enforcement. Jenkins was previously cited for animal cruelty and neglect.



The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a Largo woman on charges of abusing four cats and two dogs.

What we know:

Deputies said a concerned neighbor called law enforcement after she saw the living conditions of the animals on the property.

When deputies arrived on Seminole Boulevard in Largo, they observed four cats in a small crate locked on the outdoor patio without access to water and food that was infested with roaches. The cats were lying in their own urine and feces.

Inside the residence, deputies located two dogs. A large dog was tethered to a live open wire with a metal chain; the dog food was also roach infested, and the water bowl was right below a live electrical outlet.

A smaller dog was located, named Bobo, in an enclosed patio. The dog was in a plastic bin, infested with fleas and had bald spots along his body.

When the suspect, identified as Carla Lynn Jenkins, picked up the small dog, it yelped continuously and was bleeding in various areas from scratching at open skin, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies said the interaction was captured on body-worn cameras.

Jenkins had three previously documented animal cruelty and neglect cases with Animal Services. She was also cited in June 2025 for failing to provide medical attention to Bobo for flea dermatitis.

The other side:

Jenkins says she was not aware how many cockroaches were in the animals’ food and was unaware that the electrical outlet was active.

She also stated she was unaware that Bobo was suffering, and only thought he had allergies.

Jenkins is facing six separate counts of animal cruelty.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the animals have been moved from the household.