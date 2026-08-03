Citrus County woman returns home after surviving septic shock, amputations

The Brief A Citrus County woman returned home after surviving septic shock from an impacted kidney stone that forced amputations of parts of her hands and legs. Jenifer Philolius, known online as "Jeni the Survivor," documents her recovery for nearly 40,000 TikTok followers. She hopes sharing her journey provides strength and encouragement to others facing difficult circumstances.



A Citrus County woman is celebrating her return home to Crystal River after surviving a life-threatening bout of septic shock that led doctors to amputate parts of her hands and legs.

Crystal River woman survives

What we know:

Jenifer Philolius fell ill on May 20 due to an impacted kidney stone that caused her body to enter septic shock.

Her husband, John Philolius, rushed her to the hospital within 24 hours after she began showing symptoms. Doctors told him that waiting a few more hours could have cost her life.

While medical staff saved her life, the infection caused severe damage to her limbs, resulting in amputations. Philolius spent 75 days in hospital and rehabilitation care before returning home to prepare for eventual prosthetic limb fittings.

Viral social media presence

What they're saying:

Philolius created a TikTok account under the name "Jeni the Survivor," where nearly 40,000 people follow her recovery updates.

"Everybody's like, how could you be so positive? What would I do, crawl up in bed and cry? I mean, yeah, I guess I could, but where does that get me?" she said.

She emphasized that each physical milestone builds her confidence.

"Every step I make, it's going to get easier and better, that's all I keep thinking of, and look how far I've come," she added.

Reflecting on her ordeal, she shared her gratitude for a second chance at life.

"I survived death [and got] a second chance," she said. "If anybody can feel gratitude, like gratitude towards that, or hope... how could you not hope?"

Long recovery ahead

What's next:

Philolius continues her recovery journey at home as she prepares to be fitted for prosthetics. She plans to keep documenting her progress online to inspire others facing hardship.

"I need to live," Philolius said. "I have so many things to see in this world, so I just want to live."