1 in custody after 1 hurt in shooting on PSTA bus in Pinellas Park, police say

The Brief Pinellas Park police arrested a person Sunday afternoon after a shooting on a PSTA bus near US Highway 19 N and 49th Street N. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and officers said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not released the identity of the shooter or victim as the active investigation continues.



One person was taken into custody Sunday morning following a shooting aboard a public transit bus in Pinellas Park, police said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department responded to US Highway 19 N and 49th Street N around 11:45 a.m., August 2, regarding a single gunshot victim onboard a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Subject fled from bus: Police

What we know:

Responding officers located a subject – who had fled from the bus – near Freedom Lake Park and took them into custody without further incident, the department said.

A tow truck prepares to load a PSTA bus where a shooting occurred.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the shooter or the victim.

Police have also not shared details regarding what led up to the gunfire.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority responds

What they're saying:

The PSTA's Director of Communications and Marketing Amanda Baird released a statement to FOX 13 saying:

"The investigation is ongoing, and we do not have (a) comment at this time."

What's next:

The investigation remains active.

Police reported no current threat to the public.