Florida SNAP error penalty: State faces $1 billion federal fine over food aid

The Brief Florida faces a massive SNAP error penalty that could cost the state nearly $1 billion annually if processing mistakes are not fixed. The state's food stamp error rate sits at nearly 13%, which is more than double the federal government's 6% threshold. Florida lawmakers passed reforms this year to deploy artificial intelligence technology to catch administrative mistakes before benefit cases are incorrectly closed.



State officials in Florida are racing against a federal deadline to overhaul how food assistance applications are handled or risk losing nearly $1 billion in federal funding.

Florida food assistance crisis

What we know:

Florida is struggling with widespread bureaucratic errors within its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP. Federal data shows the state has an error rate of nearly 13%, reflecting benefit dollars handed out in incorrect amounts to families.

Federal rules penalize states that exceed a 6% error threshold. Policy analysts estimate that if Florida maintains its current rate, annual federal penalties will approach $1 billion.

State budget taxpayer impact

Why you should care:

If Florida must pay nearly $1 billion every year to cover grocery benefits out-of-state funds, taxpayers will bear the financial load. Lawmakers would likely have to cut other state programs or reduce food aid for the 2.6 million Floridians relying on the program.

Local family benefit struggles

Local perspective:

Bureaucratic delays leave vulnerable residents facing empty shelves. In Wimauma, Erica Wojciezak applied for food assistance after losing her job of 12 years and learning her partner, Billy Chapple, had stage four cancer.

Despite sending in all required paperwork, Wojciezak said the state repeatedly closed her case early, wrongly claimed paperwork was missing, and routed her mail across the state to Miami Gardens. Her family went without food benefits for three separate months due to state mistakes and never received retroactive back pay.

While Chapple's cancer is now undetectable following chemotherapy and the family eventually got SNAP benefits, their ordeal demonstrates a system shortchanging hungry families.

Understaffing and disaster response

Big picture view:

Experts attribute the high error rates to staffing shortages, natural disasters, and outdated technology. Dr. David Himmelgreen, a University of South Florida professor leading the Center for the Advancement of Food Security, said the state agency suffers from understaffing, high turnover, and inadequate training.

Florida also experienced a rapid population influx, inflation, and back-to-back hurricanes that forced workers to handle emergency disaster benefits. Dr. Himmelgreen noted these factors, alongside new state legislative rules and ongoing computer system updates, made accurate processing difficult.

State SNAP error data

By the numbers:

4.4% : Florida's SNAP error rate in 2018 during former Gov. Rick Scott's final year in office.

15.1% : The peak error rate during the DeSantis administration, published in federal data released last year.

13% : Florida's current error rate, standing at more than double the 6% federal penalty threshold.

Nearly $1 billion: The approximate annual penalty Florida could owe the federal government if the error rate holds.

Official commentary on crisis

What they're saying:

Cindy Huddleston, Analyst, Florida Policy Institute: "Florida would be on the hook for about a billion dollars a year just to pay grocery benefits for SNAP... Florida's error rate has spiked because the state had to divert a lot of their staff and attention to providing disaster benefits."

Dr. David Himmelgreen, USF Professor: "There is a lack of training of workers. What I'm hearing, too, is there is a high turnover of workers. It's a stressful job."

Erica Wojciezak, Wimauma resident: "Yes, that's why they're making mistakes. That's why they can't handle all the cases correctly, is that there's too many people needing help and not enough employees. That's what she [the state benefits representative] told me."

Sky Beard, Director, No Kid Hungry Florida: "Florida is going to have to have some really challenging conversations and figure out what we do with the error rate."

Systems overhaul deadline

What's next:

Federal penalties kick in October 2027, based on official error rate data published in June 2027. That data evaluates state performance during the federal fiscal year closing in September.

To prevent penalties, state lawmakers passed reforms this year to modernize system technology. The plan includes deploying artificial intelligence to catch and fix processing mistakes before cases are wrongly closed.