Treasure Island aims to plant 1,000 sea oats to reduce beach erosion during severe storms

With hurricane season coming up, Treasure Island is again working to protect the coastline – by planting sea oats.

The native plants can help reduce beach erosion from high winds and storm surges, while also making the shoreline more resilient to storms.

The city is hosting its annual sea oat planting volunteer day on Saturday, April 29, at 8 a.m. near Treasure Island Beach Resort. The community sustainability project will include planting 1,000 sea oats.

Supplies will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a water bottle, sun protection, closed-toe shoes, and gloves.