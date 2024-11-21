Cold front arrives in Florida. Here's how low temperatures will drop

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A cold front has arrived in Florida, bringing below average temperatures and much drier air to the Tampa Bay area.

The cooler air moved in late Wednesday behind light rain from the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Sara.

How long will lower temps last?

Morning lows dropped to the 50s in some spots on Thursday, and will fall into the 40s in many inland and northern areas on Friday, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

A cold front brought lower temperatures to the Bay Area in time for Thursday.

The coldest morning of the season so far will likely be Saturday, with Tampa's official low potentially dropping below 50 degrees.

As for afternoon highs, we could see some low 70s, but many spots will top out in the upper 60s Thursday through Saturday before our next gradual warmup.

Temperatures will remain cool into the weekend before a gradual warmup in time for Thanksgiving.

Another thing you'll notice: much lower humidity. Osterberg says dew points, which were in the 70s on Wednesday afternoon, will drop as low as the 30s on Thursday and remain low into the weekend.

"We're going from one extreme with the humidity to the exact opposite," Osterberg said.

Humidity has dropped sharply and will remain low over the next few days.

The Bay Area will get warmer again next week, with the potential for 80 degree highs by Thanksgiving, according to Osterberg.

