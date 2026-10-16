Cold front to increase rain chances and bring gusty winds Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. - A cold front is moving toward the area Saturday morning, bringing increased rain chances followed by gusty northerly winds and lower humidity.
Weekend cold front forecast
What we know:
A cold front will head toward the region Saturday, causing rain chances to increase during the morning hours ahead of its arrival.
Winds will quickly shift to the north, dropping temperatures across the state.
Winds will gust at times over 25 mph, keeping conditions windy through early next week. Drier air will settle in over the area, lowering humidity levels well into next week.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals or specific timing for the rain to clear.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather forecast details detailing the incoming cold front and temperature drops.