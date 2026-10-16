Cold front to increase rain chances and bring gusty winds Saturday

The Brief Cold front expected Saturday morning will bring increasing rain chances across the region. Northerly winds will gust over 25 mph, keeping conditions windy through early next week. Drier air moving into the state will lower humidity levels well into next week.



A cold front is moving toward the area Saturday morning, bringing increased rain chances followed by gusty northerly winds and lower humidity.

Weekend cold front forecast

What we know:

A cold front will head toward the region Saturday, causing rain chances to increase during the morning hours ahead of its arrival.

Winds will quickly shift to the north, dropping temperatures across the state.

Winds will gust at times over 25 mph, keeping conditions windy through early next week. Drier air will settle in over the area, lowering humidity levels well into next week.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals or specific timing for the rain to clear.