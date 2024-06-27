Crash causes major backups on I-275 southbound in St. Pete

article

Multiple southbound lanes of I-275 are shut down in St. Pete because of a crash, according to troopers.

FHP says a crash with injuries happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday near 28th Street South.

All lanes were shut down for about 30 minutes, but traffic is now getting by on the right side.

No details have been released about the extent of injuries or what might have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

