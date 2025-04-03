Peeping Tom caught on camera peering into windows of South Tampa home: Police

The Brief Tampa police are searching for a man who was caught on camera peering into windows of a South Tampa home in March. It happened twice at a home near S. Lois Ave and W. San Miguel St. Anyone with information that could help identify this suspect is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 25-182569.



Tampa police are searching for a man caught on camera peering into the windows of a South Tampa home.

It happened on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30, between midnight and 1 a.m. on both dates at a home near S. Lois Ave and W. San Miguel St.

The suspect appeared to be a white man in his 30s-40s with a medium build and short hair.

Tampa police are searching for a man accused of peering into windows of a South Tampa home. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

What you can do:

Investigators ask the community to look closely at the suspect and be mindful.

They are also asking residents in the neighborhood to check their security footage from those dates and times.

Anyone with information that could help identify this suspect is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 25-182569.

Police also encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

