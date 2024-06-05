Crews working to keep brush fires away from homes in Polk County

article

Firefighters in Polk County are battling a pair of brush fires that have burned hundreds of acres.

Both fires are burning in the River Ranch area in the southeast portion of the county. As of Wednesday night, one fire has burned 400 acres and is 80 percent contained, while another has burned 200 acres and is 50 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

