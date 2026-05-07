Crystal River man killed after being hit by semi-truck in Sumter County crash: FHP

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The Brief A deadly crash in Sumter County occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of CR-470 and SR-44 near Rutland, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 38-year-old Crystal River driving a Kia Soul man did not stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection, and was hit by a semi-truck. The Kia driver was killed at the scene, while the 60-year-old truck driver sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized.



A crash at a Sumter County intersection Wednesday morning left one man dead after troopers say his vehicle entered the path and was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 470 and State Road 44, near Rutland.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say a 38-year-old Crystal River man was driving a Kia Soul northbound on CR-470 while a 60-year-old Ocala man was driving a semi-truck eastbound on SR-44.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the driver of the Kia Soul did not stop for a posted stop sign and entered the intersection before being hit by the semi.

The Kia driver died at the scene, according to FHP.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.