Crystal River man killed after being hit by semi-truck in Sumter County crash: FHP
RUTLAND, Fla. - A crash at a Sumter County intersection Wednesday morning left one man dead after troopers say his vehicle entered the path and was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.
The backstory:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 470 and State Road 44, near Rutland.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers say a 38-year-old Crystal River man was driving a Kia Soul northbound on CR-470 while a 60-year-old Ocala man was driving a semi-truck eastbound on SR-44.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say the driver of the Kia Soul did not stop for a posted stop sign and entered the intersection before being hit by the semi.
The Kia driver died at the scene, according to FHP.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.