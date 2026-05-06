Hillsborough County puppy dies during surgery after abuse caught on camera: 'It's hard on our community'

The Brief A Maltese mix puppy abused on camera in Hillsborough County died during surgery Tuesday after suffering severe injuries, including a broken leg. Deputies say surveillance video showed Imania Davis, 33, throwing the dog twice and kicking it. She admitted the dog was not hers. Davis is already facing six felony animal cruelty charges, and investigators are now considering additional charges following the dog’s death.



The Hillsborough County dog who was seen on camera being kicked and thrown by a woman died during surgery Tuesday. Now, investigators are considering additional charges against the abuser already facing multiple felonies.

The backstory:

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Pet Resource Center, where veterinarians had been caring for the Maltese mix puppy that was believed to be a one-year-old stray. The male dog had suffered a broken leg.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the dog succumbed to injuries after being thrown and kicked by Imania Davis, 33, who was arrested last week.

What they're saying:

"He wasn't going to have any mobility. If they wouldn't have went in for one more surgery, he would have needed more surgeries. But he would never have had any quality of life. He wouldn't be able to walk, so amputation was the only answer. I hate that he wasn't strong enough to be able to survive the surgery," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday during a visit to the Pet Resource Center.

Chronister told FOX 13 he wanted to thank staff there in-person for their efforts.

"I know they worked around the clock. I knew there were several surgeries, and I just wanted to thank Dr. Brooks and the staff here," Chronister said. "It's hard on me. It is hard on our investigators who investigated this case. It's hard on our community to even watch the video — nonetheless to be the person back there trying to save this poor puppy’s life."

Surveillance video captures abuse

According to deputies, the incident happened on April 30 shortly before 8:30 p.m., when Real Time Crime Center cameras captured Davis throwing the small dog twice, causing it to slam into the asphalt, before kicking it.

Investigators said Davis admitted the Maltese mix puppy did not belong to her.

What's next:

Davis was previously arrested on six counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Investigators now say they are working with the state attorney’s office to determine whether additional charges will be filed following the dog’s death.