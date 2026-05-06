Bay Area drivers dealing with lovebug swarms as peak season returns: How to protect your car & keep them away

The Brief Swarms of lovebugs have surrounded the Bay Area following a mass hatch fueled by humid temperatures. While harmless to people, these pesky insects can damage car paint if left splattered for too long in the sun. UF scientists say the peak of lovebug season is nearly over, as the swarms are expected to die off over the next month.



If your windshield has started looking like a bug battlefield, you’re not alone. Lovebug season is back across the Bay Area, with swarms covering cars during daily commutes.

The backstory:

University of Florida scientists say this May is shaping up to be one of the busiest lovebug seasons in recent memory. Warm weather and rising humidity have triggered a mass hatch across the region.

At Truly Nolen Pest Control’s Brandon branch, cars parked outside were coated with dead lovebugs. Operations Manager Michallea Small has noticed an increase in activity.

"We’ve been very busy, starting to see a high influx of different bugs starting to populate," Small said.

Why you should care:

Small says lovebugs are often drawn to bright colors, oil and engine exhaust. This explains why these pesky pairs are often hovering near roads and vehicles.

"They’re attracted to bright colors, and they love the sun," Small said. "They love being out in it and anywhere that might have oil as well."

What you can do:

Experts warn drivers not to leave bug splatter sitting on their vehicles too long. Acidic remains from these insects can damage a car’s paint if left baking in the sun.

"When it’s on your car for over two days, it can pit your paint," Small said.

Lovebugs are commonly found below trees and other areas with dead leaves. Despite the mess they cause, Small says they’re harmless.

"They don’t sting, don’t bite, and there’s no reaction if they land on your skin," Small said.

Small also shared a simple method she recommends for getting rid of them.

"Because of the type of material inside their bodies," Small concluded. "Once you spray them with the hydrogen peroxide, they'll start to foam, and it takes care of them right away."

What's next:

While the Bay Area is experiencing the peak of lovebug season, these swarms are expected to start dying off over the next few weeks.