D-SNAP application site opens at Tropicana Field for Pinellas County hurricane victims

More help is coming to hurricane victims this time in the form of food assistance.

"We're here today administering the D-SNAP program for individuals and households who were Pinellas County residents at the time of Hurricane Helene or Milton," Florida Department of Children and Families Assistant Secretary for Office Economic Self-Sufficiency Bridget Royster said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families opened up an application site in the parking lots of Tropicana Field.

D-SNAP, which stands for Disaster Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, is now being offered to recovering Hurricane victims.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Children and Families opened up an application site in the parking lots of Tropicana Field.

READ: Clearwater Police Department holds annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

The assistance is available for people who wouldn't normally be eligible for SNAP benefits, but who may have lost income or had property damage or had to relocate because of the storms.

"A lot of work has gone into this. Logistically putting this together for such a large county and all the other counties, we were approved for 28 counties statewide for this program. So, you know, we have hundreds of our staff putting this together and then working with our local stakeholders to put this operation in place," Royster said.

A D-SNAP application site opened at Tropicana Field for Pinellas County hurricane victims.

If approved to receive D-SNAP benefits, residents will receive an electronic benefit transfer or (EBT) card that can be used to purchase food at authorized USDA food retailers within the county where you're registered. Residents interested in applying are encouraged to register online through the DCF website.

"That's going to make it an easier process once you get here. Once you're here, you do your interview. It's a quick process. Once you've completed that application and if you're approved, you leave here with an EBT card," Royster said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: