Florida deputy killed in shootout with suspect outside store

A deputy died after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Wednesday, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson says Deputy Will May responded to a trespassing call at a Dollar General in Mossy Head near DeFuniak Springs on Wednesday afternoon.

Adkinson says the suspect walked out of the store, with Deputy May exiting behind him, seconds before shots were fired.

"That suspect drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Deputy Will May," Adkinson said. "Deputy May, to his great personal credit and courage, was able to draw his firearm and return fire."

The suspect died at the scene while Deputy May radioed for help, according to Adkinson. Despite lifesaving efforts, the deputy died from his injuries at the hospital hours later.

Pictured: Deputy Will May. Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy May is survived by his wife and two children, according to WCSO.

"I am struggling on behalf of this organization to make sense of this," Adkinson said. "Because I can tell you there's absolutely nothing tactically wrong with what Deputy May did."

Adkinson also said Deputy May wasn't supposed to be working on Wednesday, but had volunteered for an overtime shift.

As of Thursday morning, funeral arrangements have not been announced.

