DaBaby no longer performing at Lollapalooza

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Lollapalooza Sunday night, festival officials announced.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," Lollapalooza tweeted Sunday morning. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug is now scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4 p.m. on the T-Mobile Stage.

The change in schedule comes after the rapper faced backlash over homophobic comments.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would "make you die in two or three weeks."

DaBaby’s representatives didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.