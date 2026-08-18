Publix launches 2026 limited-edition fall ice cream flavors

The Brief Publix released seasonal fall ice cream flavors in half-gallon and pint containers while temperatures remain in the 90s. The limited-edition lineup brings seasonal treats to grocery aisles to help shoppers cool off and get into the autumnal spirit.



Publix launched its limited-edition fall ice cream lineup in half-gallon and pint containers to help shoppers channel autumn during late-summer heat.

Publix fall ice cream release

What we know:

Publix brought back seasonal limited-edition ice cream options to store shelves. The grocery chain offers the seasonal line in half-gallon cartons and pint-sized containers. The release arrives while local temperatures continue to hover in the 90s.

Seasonal grocery store offerings

What we don't know:

Publix has not stated the exact end date for how long the limited-edition fall ice cream lineup will remain on store shelves. Specific inventory and individual flavor availability per location have not been confirmed.

Half-gallon limited-edition flavors

Bananas Foster:

Banana-flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum flavored swirl.

Courtesy: Publix

Cinnamon Streusel Praline:

Brown sugar ice cream with a cinnamon streusel swirl, sprinkled with sticky bun dough and praline pecans.

Courtesy: Publix

Deep Dish Apple Pie:

Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Courtesy: Publix

Eggnog:

Rich eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Courtesy: Publix

Peppermint Stick:

Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Courtesy: Publix

Pumpkin Pie:

Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored piecrust pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Rum Nut Bread Pudding:

Vanilla-rum raisin flavored ice cream with cinnamon crème flavored swirls, praline pecans, and blondie brownie pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Santa’s White Christmas:

The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Courtesy: Publix

Pint-sized limited-edition flavors

Banana Nut Bread:

Banana bread flavored ice cream with walnut pieces and swirls of banana sauce.

Courtesy: Publix

Bourbon Eggnog:

Rich bourbon eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Courtesy: Publix

Candy Bar:

Vanilla ice cream bursting with peanut butter cups, milk chocolate gems, baked chocolate truffles, pretzel bark pieces, and honey caramel swirls.

Courtesy: Publix

Chantilly Cake:

White cake flavored ice cream with berry flavored ribbons and almond flavored cake pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake:

Buttermilk maple flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces, and salty maple caramel flavored swirls.

Courtesy: Publix

Peanut Butter & Jelly:

Peanut butter ice cream with grape flavored swirls and PB&J cups.

Courtesy: Publix

Raspberry Elegance:

White chocolate flavored ice cream with ribbons of raspberry sauce, dotted with white chocolatey raspberry flavored cups

Courtesy: Publix