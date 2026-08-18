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Publix launches 2026 limited-edition fall ice cream flavors

By
FOX 13 News
Lakeland
Published August 18, 2026 8:40 AM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 8:40 AM EDT
How Publix works to satisfy your sweet tooth
How Publix works to satisfy your sweet tooth

How Publix works to satisfy your sweet tooth

Have you ever stood there in Publix, staring at the freezer section, trying to decide on an ice cream flavor? Perhaps Bear Claw, It's Your Birthday Cake!, or maybe even the limited-edition Hula Hula Macadamia.

The Brief

    • Publix released seasonal fall ice cream flavors in half-gallon and pint containers while temperatures remain in the 90s.
    • The limited-edition lineup brings seasonal treats to grocery aisles to help shoppers cool off and get into the autumnal spirit.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Publix launched its limited-edition fall ice cream lineup in half-gallon and pint containers to help shoppers channel autumn during late-summer heat.

Publix fall ice cream release

What we know:

Publix brought back seasonal limited-edition ice cream options to store shelves. The grocery chain offers the seasonal line in half-gallon cartons and pint-sized containers. The release arrives while local temperatures continue to hover in the 90s.

Seasonal grocery store offerings

What we don't know:

Publix has not stated the exact end date for how long the limited-edition fall ice cream lineup will remain on store shelves. Specific inventory and individual flavor availability per location have not been confirmed.

Half-gallon limited-edition flavors

Bananas Foster:

Banana-flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum flavored swirl.

Courtesy: Publix

Cinnamon Streusel Praline:

Brown sugar ice cream with a cinnamon streusel swirl, sprinkled with sticky bun dough and praline pecans.

Courtesy: Publix

Deep Dish Apple Pie:

Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Courtesy: Publix

Eggnog:

Rich eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Courtesy: Publix

Peppermint Stick:

Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Courtesy: Publix

Pumpkin Pie:

Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored piecrust pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Rum Nut Bread Pudding:

Vanilla-rum raisin flavored ice cream with cinnamon crème flavored swirls, praline pecans, and blondie brownie pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Santa’s White Christmas:

The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Courtesy: Publix

Pint-sized limited-edition flavors

Banana Nut Bread:

Banana bread flavored ice cream with walnut pieces and swirls of banana sauce.

Courtesy: Publix

Bourbon Eggnog:

Rich bourbon eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Courtesy: Publix

Candy Bar:

Vanilla ice cream bursting with peanut butter cups, milk chocolate gems, baked chocolate truffles, pretzel bark pieces, and honey caramel swirls.

Courtesy: Publix

Chantilly Cake:

White cake flavored ice cream with berry flavored ribbons and almond flavored cake pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake:

Buttermilk maple flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces, and salty maple caramel flavored swirls.

Courtesy: Publix

Peanut Butter & Jelly:

Peanut butter ice cream with grape flavored swirls and PB&J cups.

Courtesy: Publix

Raspberry Elegance:

White chocolate flavored ice cream with ribbons of raspberry sauce, dotted with white chocolatey raspberry flavored cups

Courtesy: Publix

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Publix product release statement.

LakelandPublixFood and Drink