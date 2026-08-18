Publix launches 2026 limited-edition fall ice cream flavors
LAKELAND, Fla. - Publix launched its limited-edition fall ice cream lineup in half-gallon and pint containers to help shoppers channel autumn during late-summer heat.
Publix fall ice cream release
What we know:
Publix brought back seasonal limited-edition ice cream options to store shelves. The grocery chain offers the seasonal line in half-gallon cartons and pint-sized containers. The release arrives while local temperatures continue to hover in the 90s.
Seasonal grocery store offerings
What we don't know:
Publix has not stated the exact end date for how long the limited-edition fall ice cream lineup will remain on store shelves. Specific inventory and individual flavor availability per location have not been confirmed.
Half-gallon limited-edition flavors
Bananas Foster:
Banana-flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum flavored swirl.
Courtesy: Publix
Cinnamon Streusel Praline:
Brown sugar ice cream with a cinnamon streusel swirl, sprinkled with sticky bun dough and praline pecans.
Courtesy: Publix
Deep Dish Apple Pie:
Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.
Courtesy: Publix
Eggnog:
Rich eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.
Courtesy: Publix
Peppermint Stick:
Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.
Courtesy: Publix
Pumpkin Pie:
Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored piecrust pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Rum Nut Bread Pudding:
Vanilla-rum raisin flavored ice cream with cinnamon crème flavored swirls, praline pecans, and blondie brownie pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Santa’s White Christmas:
The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.
Courtesy: Publix
Pint-sized limited-edition flavors
Banana Nut Bread:
Banana bread flavored ice cream with walnut pieces and swirls of banana sauce.
Courtesy: Publix
Bourbon Eggnog:
Rich bourbon eggnog flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.
Courtesy: Publix
Candy Bar:
Vanilla ice cream bursting with peanut butter cups, milk chocolate gems, baked chocolate truffles, pretzel bark pieces, and honey caramel swirls.
Courtesy: Publix
Chantilly Cake:
White cake flavored ice cream with berry flavored ribbons and almond flavored cake pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake:
Buttermilk maple flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces, and salty maple caramel flavored swirls.
Courtesy: Publix
Peanut Butter & Jelly:
Peanut butter ice cream with grape flavored swirls and PB&J cups.
Courtesy: Publix
Raspberry Elegance:
White chocolate flavored ice cream with ribbons of raspberry sauce, dotted with white chocolatey raspberry flavored cups
Courtesy: Publix
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Publix product release statement.