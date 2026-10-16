Davenport shooting: 1 dead, 1 airlifted after attempted murder-suicide
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Davenport shooting investigation
What we know:
Deputies said this happened in the Providence subdivision just after 3 p.m. Friday. PCSO confirmed one of the victims was flown to a local hospital, and it appears the other person was shot and had a self-inflicted wound.
Authorities said their preliminary investigation suggested that this was an attempted murder-suicide.
Unanswered case details
What we don't know:
Deputies have not confirmed the identities of both victims or if they were known to each other.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, who provided preliminary details regarding the shooting in Davenport.