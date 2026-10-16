Davenport shooting: 1 dead, 1 airlifted after attempted murder-suicide

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The Brief One person died and another was flown to a local hospital following an attempted murder-suicide in Davenport. The shooting happened in the Providence subdivision just after 3 p.m. Friday, according to deputies. Authorities have not released the names of the victims or confirmed whether they knew each other.



One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Davenport shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies said this happened in the Providence subdivision just after 3 p.m. Friday. PCSO confirmed one of the victims was flown to a local hospital, and it appears the other person was shot and had a self-inflicted wound.

Authorities said their preliminary investigation suggested that this was an attempted murder-suicide.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not confirmed the identities of both victims or if they were known to each other.