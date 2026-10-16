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Davenport shooting: 1 dead, 1 airlifted after attempted murder-suicide

By
FOX 13 News
Polk County
Published October 16, 2026 4:26 PM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 4:26 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • One person died and another was flown to a local hospital following an attempted murder-suicide in Davenport.
    • The shooting happened in the Providence subdivision just after 3 p.m. Friday, according to deputies.
    • Authorities have not released the names of the victims or confirmed whether they knew each other.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

Davenport shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies said this happened in the Providence subdivision just after 3 p.m. Friday. PCSO confirmed one of the victims was flown to a local hospital, and it appears the other person was shot and had a self-inflicted wound. 

Authorities said their preliminary investigation suggested that this was an attempted murder-suicide. 

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not confirmed the identities of both victims or if they were known to each other. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, who provided preliminary details regarding the shooting in Davenport.

Polk CountyCrime and Public Safety