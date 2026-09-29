Florida Amendment 3 calculator: Projected county funding cuts

The Brief A Florida non-profit created a calculator showing potential local funding impacts if Amendment 3 passes in November. The tool allows users to look up projected impacts by ZIP code, county and special district. Hillsborough County could see more than $971 million in combined base-level impacts over the first two years, according to the calculator.



Florida voters will decide on Amendment 3 in November, a measure that would increase the homestead exemption while lowering the cap on increases in assessments for non-homesteaded property.

The Florida Policy Institute, a nonpartisan non-profit, has created a calculator showing how the proposed amendment could affect property-tax funding for counties and local special districts across the state.

Florida tax policy breakdown

What we know:

The calculator allows users to enter a ZIP code or select one of Florida's 67 counties to see projected base-level funding impacts if Amendment 3 passes.

For Hillsborough County, the calculator projects a combined impact of more than $971 million during the first two years.

It also breaks the numbers down by individual special districts.

Roads and transportation is among the largest projected impact in Hillsborough County, at about $44 million over two years. The calculator also shows a potential funding impact for the Children's Board of Hillsborough County.

In Pasco County, the fire district bond is listed as one of the largest potential impacts.

Tax data collection methods

Dig deeper:

Florida Policy Institute Research Director Esteban Santis said the organization collected information on taxing authorities across all 67 Florida counties to determine which local entities collect property taxes.

He said, "Once we had that data for all 67 counties, and we also downloaded the 2025 tax rules, so for the entire state, we were able to determine. Who is collecting property taxes? How much are they collecting?"

Santis said the figures are intended to show a baseline estimate of the potential impact.

Debating local revenue growth

The other side:

The potential funding reductions are being weighed against the growth in property tax revenue in some counties. Hillsborough County real estate agent Vincent Arcuri pointed to the increase in county property tax receipts in recent years.

He said, "2018, Hillsborough County, it was about $850 million, and you just come to today; it's $1.6 billion. So, when people ask, 'where's the money going to come from,' I ask, ‘Where did the money go?’"

Next steps for Florida voters

What's next:

The Florida Policy Institute says the calculator's figures are base-level estimates. The actual fiscal impact could be greater because funding for some services can fall into multiple categories.

Voters will decide whether to approve Amendment 3 on the November ballot.