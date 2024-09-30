Deadly crash shuts down stretch of I-75 in Sarasota County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The southbound side of Interstate 75 is shut down in Sarasota County while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash.

FHP said the crash involved two vehicles at Mile Marker 188 near Venice early Monday morning and at least one person has died.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 191 (River Rd.). Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: