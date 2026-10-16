DeSantis requests FEMA disaster declaration following Hurricane Isaias damage

The Brief Florida requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government to unlock FEMA support for storm recovery. The state already distributed hundreds of thousands of meals, water boxes, and essential supplies across affected communities. Approval would grant 75% federal cost reimbursements for debris removal and critical infrastructure repairs.



Florida requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government following Hurricane Isaias to secure FEMA aid for 15 counties recovering from storm damage.

Isaias storm response

What we know:

Florida emergency officials said they have completed more than 1,600 response missions across affected areas. The state established 11 distribution points offering free supplies, including water, shelf-stable meals, tarps, ice, and fuel. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Milton on Friday, explaining that high winds caused significant damage even in interior regions.

Disaster declaration request

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when the federal administration will decide on the major disaster declaration request. It remains unclear which specific individual assistance programs will be authorized or how much total funding individual homeowners will qualify to receive.

FEMA funding breakdown

By the numbers:

The state said it has distributed over 250,000 meals, 500,000 boxes of water, 26,000 bags of ice, 26,000 tarps, and nearly 250,000 gallons of fuel. The submitted disaster declaration includes public assistance for 15 counties and individual assistance for eight counties, including Gulf, Bay, Escambia, Santa Rosa, Walton, Holmes, Okaloosa, and Washington. If approved, FEMA covers 75% of debris removal costs, while the state and local governments split the remaining 25% evenly.

Recovery cost impact

The backstory:

DeSantis noted that disaster costs can overwhelm smaller local budgets. Pointing to past storms, he highlighted how Mexico Beach faced $100 million in debris cleanup costs after Hurricane Michael despite having an annual budget of about $3 million. States have 30 days following an incident to document damage and prove severe impacts to qualify for federal support.

Temporary housing help

What's next:

Florida partnered with Emergency RVs to provide temporary housing for residents whose homes suffered severe damage, prioritizing the hardest-hit properties. Affected residents can visit EmergencyRV.org for program details. If individual assistance is approved, FEMA will handle claims directly online and at local field pods, though DeSantis urged residents to document all damage with photos now.