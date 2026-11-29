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The Brief Three people died, and two others were injured during a Sunday morning shooting in Winter Haven, according to the Winter Haven Police Department. Investigators say an altercation broke out in the parking lot of The Office Pub before the gunfire started. Detectives are working to identify everyone involved, including any potential suspects, as the investigation remains ongoing. Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).



A Sunday morning parking lot altercation at a Winter Haven pub ended in gunfire, leaving three people dead and two others hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Winter Haven pub shooting

What we know:

Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:58 a.m. Sunday at The Office Pub, located at 1243 First St. S. in Winter Haven. When officers arrived, they found three people in the parking lot who had been shot, WHPD said.

Courtesy: Eye In The Sky News - Polk County

Paramedics rushed those three victims to the hospital with severe injuries, where they later died, police said. Two other victims later arrived at the hospital on their own with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Victim identities and suspect arrests

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released the identities of the five victims or confirmed what sparked the parking lot altercation. Police are still working to identify everyone involved in the incident, including any potential suspects, and have not announced any arrests.

Crime Stoppers reward and tip line

What you can do:

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information related to the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for the cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.