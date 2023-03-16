DeSantis visits Winter Haven, says Florida COVID policies benefitted state's economy

The governor made a stop in Winter Haven Thursday to tout his leadership during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was flanked by the state’s top medical officer, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who DeSantis appointed.

"It is not possible to give him enough credit for what he did," Ladapo said in front of a roomful of avid DeSantis supporters.

DeSantis added, "We’re not going to fall into a Faucian distopia."

Along with taking a swipe against Dr. Anthony Fauci, he slammed the Centers for Disease Control.

DeSantis patted himself on the back for coming out against wearing masks at family events, closing down schools and businesses and getting vaccinated.

He said his positions, which went against prevailing medical advice, helped put the state in a better economic position than many states that followed CDC recommendations.

The governor’s comments mark the three-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of COVID in Florida, and comes as a backdrop to an expected DeSantis run for president.

"His biggest opponent, should he run for president, is Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is wasting no time in going after DeSantis and trying to dismantle whatever positive feelings people might have about the governor, particularly on the handling of COVID," explained Dr. Susan MacManus, a professor at the University of South Florida.

Polls show that Florida’s governor is the most popular in the entire country. But not with the Florida Democratic Party.

Shortly after DeSantis made his comments, the party issued a statement saying that his handling of COVID was a disaster and DeSantis was spreading lies and misinformation.