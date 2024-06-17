Dirt bike driver in critical condition after Tampa crash on MacDill Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. - The driver of a dirt bike is in critical condition after a Tampa crash on North MacDill Avenue and West Green Street Monday evening, according to officers.
The Tampa Police Department said they are currently investigating the crash, which involved another vehicle.
Investigators said they are talking with the other driver involved, who is cooperating with law enforcement.
All southbound lanes are closed on North MacDill Avenue from West Spruce Street, TPD said.
The westbound lanes are also closed on West Green Street from North MacDill Avenue.
