Divers find body after plane reportedly crashes into Gulf of Mexico after taking off in Venice, police say

Multiple agencies are investigating after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the gulf shortly after taking off from the Venice Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The FAA says there were two people on board the plane.

The Venice Police Department says it was contacted by the FAA because a plane took off, but did not reach its destination. Around that same time, police say recreational divers found a body in the water that may have been associated with the plane.

This map shows where the search efforts are taking place. Map is courtesy of the Venice Police Department.

According to police, the plane likely went down about two-and-a-half miles west of the Venice Pier. However, no plane has been recovered as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon the Coast guard confirmed that it is looking for a single-engine aircraft and one missing person.

Police say there will be a lot of activity in the area as divers and marine assets continue to search for the missing aircraft.

