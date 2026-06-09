DUI suspect running from law enforcement officer attacked by alligator in swamp: Sheriff

The Brief An alleged impaired driver crashed into a concrete barrier on Interstate 10 over the weekend before running into a swamp to escape state troopers. A 40-year-old man was attacked by an alligator after fleeing into the marshland during a DWI investigation in St. Charles Parish. Law enforcement officers used a drone team to track down and capture the injured suspect as he attempted to exit the swamp.



A DUI suspect faces multiple charges after he ran into a Louisiana swamp to escape law enforcement officers and was attacked by an alligator, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Louisiana Swamp Arrest

What we know:

Troopers pulled over 40-year-old Victor Rivas on Interstate 310 after receiving reports of a reckless Toyota hitting a concrete barrier on Interstate 10 near Bonnabel Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. Authorities noted that the vehicle had sustained a tire blowout before being stopped.

During a DWI investigation, law enforcement officers said Rivas showed signs of impairment and jumped off the interstate into the swamp to flee from Louisiana State Police.

Deputies later spotted him walking along Airline Highway, but said Rivas ran into another part of the swamp when law enforcement officers tried to take him into custody.

Troopers said an alligator attacked Rivas in the swamp, leaving him with injuries to both arms.

A drone team eventually located Rivas and guided deputies to capture him as he emerged from the mud.

Rivas was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the alligator was not harmed.

He was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and resisting an officer.

Courtesy: St. Charles Parrish Sheriff’s Office

‘Don’t Hide in Louisiana Swamps'

What they're saying:

Following the incident, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media: "Reminder: Don't drive impaired, don't run from deputies, and definitely don't hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement."

Jefferson Parish Chase

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how long Rivas spent in the swamp before the drone team located him.