Woman dies after falling from structure on Egmont Key: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has died days after she was flown to a hospital following a fall from a structure on Egmont Key, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Egmont Key deadly fall investigation
What we know:
According to HCSO, the incident happened on Friday, shortly after 6 p.m.
HCSO’s Marine Unit responded to Egmont Key after receiving reports that a person had fallen from one of the island's structures.
The woman, identified as Victoria Zardoya, was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition after the fall.
Zardoya remained hospitalized until she was pronounced dead on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.
Incident details
What we don't know:
No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the fall have been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.