Woman dies after falling from structure on Egmont Key: HCSO

The Brief A woman died following a fall from an island structure on Egmont Key, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Emergency crews flew Victoria Zardoya to a nearby hospital in critical condition after responding to the island on Friday. HCSO confirmed Zardoya died on Monday after remaining hospitalized for several days following the incident.



A woman has died days after she was flown to a hospital following a fall from a structure on Egmont Key, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Egmont Key deadly fall investigation

What we know:

According to HCSO, the incident happened on Friday, shortly after 6 p.m.

HCSO’s Marine Unit responded to Egmont Key after receiving reports that a person had fallen from one of the island's structures.

The woman, identified as Victoria Zardoya, was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition after the fall.

Zardoya remained hospitalized until she was pronounced dead on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Incident details

What we don't know:

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the fall have been released.