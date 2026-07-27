Emu on the loose leads Dade City officers on chase

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The Brief Dade city officers traded routine traffic stops for a high-speed chase after a loose emu went on a stroll around town. First responders safely brought the feathered runner under control without any injuries reported. Police joked that chasing giant birds was definitely not part of their police academy curriculum.



A rogue emu sparked an unusual police chase after wandering through town before officers successfully brought the bird under control.

Wandering bird untamed

What we know:

Officers traded their normal traffic stops for an impromptu footrace when a loose emu began roaming through town. Dispatch sent officers on the unusual call early in the morning before their coffee even had a chance to kick in.

Police managed to bring the situation under control safely, ensuring no people or animals were harmed during the ordeal. Officers later noted that chasing giant birds was not covered in their police academy training.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A police officer uses a catch pole to safely guide an emu at a road crossing. Courtesy: Dade City Police Department

Unanswered details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding where the emu originally came from or who owns the bird. It remains unclear how the animal managed to escape or where it was housed after being secured by officers.