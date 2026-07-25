13-year-old girl rescued from Florida motel; kidnapping suspects arrested: JSO

The Brief The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team rescued a 13-year-old girl from a Philips Highway motel after she was kidnapped from Georgia. Officers arrested two suspects after one of them crashed into the motel while trying to run from law enforcement, according to JSO. The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are continuing the investigation as the girl receives support services.



A 13-year-old girl who investigators say was kidnapped from Georgia was rescued from a Jacksonville motel room during a law enforcement operation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville SWAT motel kidnapping rescue

What we know:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team helped the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation in rescuing the girl from a motel on Philips Highway on July 16.

Investigators said the girl had been taken from Georgia and transported more than 130 miles to Jacksonville before law enforcement tracked her location to the motel.

According to JSO, when officers arrived at the motel room, Jonathon Kelly, 42, ran from the room and tried to escape in a vehicle.

Officials said Kelly nearly hit a JSO SWAT vehicle before crashing into the motel.

Body camera footage

Dig deeper:

The agency released body-worn camera footage of the incident on Friday. However, JSO said it would not release video from inside the motel room where the girl was found due to legal and privacy concerns.

Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Kelly and Giovannie Carter, 32, are facing multiple charges, according to the sheriff's office.

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation.

What they're saying:

JSO said the girl is now receiving resources and support following what officials described as a "traumatic ordeal."

"This is what happens when law enforcement agencies work together — every second matters, and every life matters," the sheriff’s office said.

Multi-agency abduction investigation

What we don't know:

No additional details about the charges or circumstances surrounding the girl's kidnapping have been released.