A local sandwich spot is changing the way traditional sub sandwiches are built

The Brief The chopped sandwich is the normal offering at Daggs Sandwich Company. The shop mixes all meats, cheeses, veggies, and condiments into a bowl before loading them into a soft white roll. The menu features 14 to 16 different sandwiches with fun names inspired by movies and lifelong friends of the owner.



Their promise is that you will taste all the elevated flavors that you love in your favorite sandwich in every bite. Daggs Sandwich Co. works to deliver on that promise every day.

Chopped sandwich concept in Florida

What we know:



As a sandwich shop, Daggs operates differently than other sandwich shops.

"Daggs is a chopped sandwich spot. We call ourselves the kings of the chopped sandwiches," shared manager Kevin Trovato. "We said, let's just try the chopped sandwiches and see how it goes, and it has blown up."

If you are asking yourself, "What is a chopped sandwich?"

Trovato, who is known as 'Hoody' there at Daggs, described it this way. "And so with chopped sandwiches is we go ahead and chop up all the meat, cheese, veggies. We put that into a bowl, and whatever condiment is on that sandwich, we mix it up with that nice and even," he continued. "And put it into a nice 10-inch soft white roll, wrap it up, hand it to you."

Trovato noted that this method ensures "you get a taste of everything in every bite," preventing ingredients from sliding out the back of the sandwich.

What's on the menu at Daggs?

What they're saying:

"I think we got 14 to 16 sandwiches," said Hoody of the menu at Daggs. "We've added some specials that have stayed around because people love them so much."

Many of the items carry personal meanings, such as "The Grocery," which is named after the specific order the shop's owner would get at Publix.

But this is more than a Pub-Sub, the roasted turkey, with provolone, banana peppers, lettuce and onion is garnished with Parmesan cheese, oil and vinegar.

Another item, "The Big Tuna," is named after a lifelong friend and features a generous portion of tuna salad, mayo, provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion.

There are other options, like the "Johnny Brassco" that pull inspiration from movies, yet are packed with flavors like roast beef, provolone, tomato, arugula, garlic mayo on a toasted focaccia roll.

Trovato emphasized that the shop aims to make customers feel at home when they walk through the door.

"So when you walk in here, we want you to feel like you're at our house. You're a friend, you're family," he said. "We're giving you something that you're going to enjoy so much to where you feel like you have to come back."

What you can do:

You can find Daggs Sandwich Co. at 11130 Seminole Boulevard in Largo. They are open 7 days a week.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Daggs manager Kevin "Hoody" Trovato, who explained the restaurant's sandwich-making process, menu names, and customer service goals in an on-camera interview.



