Hand-crafted Chinese dumplings create a stir for new restaurant near USF

The Brief Shanghai Dumpling House brings authentic soup dumplings to the University of South Florida community. The local restaurant's in-house chefs create the hand-pleated dumplings and traditional Chinese comfort foods fresh every single day. Guests can choose from classic pork fillings, crab-meat fusions, vegetarian options, noodles, and a variety of Boba teas.



Dumplings, it's in the name. So, when customers show up to the Shanghai Dumpling House in the University area, they know what they're looking for, but what they get is so much more. The authentic Chinese-crafted dumplings are made to order by hand in full view of the customer, with fresh ingredients packed into every bite.

Culinary creations

What we know:

Shanghai Dumpling House serves handmade xiao long bao style dumplings created by the in-house chefs right to order.

"So, it's made by the chef, so they make it very good dumplings," Julin Khwar, the manager, said. "We do have a lot of options for dumplings, we have [a] meat version, we have [a] vegetarian version."

The chefs prepare the orders fresh daily using traditional methods to create the base for the xiao long bao (small basket buns) dumplings.

That base is then filled to order with the different menu variations available.

Do they offer other options?

What they're saying:

"Shanghai Dumpling House is a dumpling place," Khwar said. "That's why we try to bring it to the Tampa community."

While dumplings are their main attraction, they do offer different options for the Chinese food connoisseur.

"We do have noodle options. We do have fried rice, you know, some people like fried rice, noodles, that's why we also have those options as well," Khwar said. "We do also have Boba teas. We have [a] variety [of] options, we have fruit tea, we have milk tea."

What you can do:

You can visit the Shanghai Dumpling House in person at 1120 E. Fowler Ave. They are open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. until 10 a.m.