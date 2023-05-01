Video: Father, son caught in rip current rescued by marine deputies off Anna Maria Island

A father and his young son vacationing on Anna Maria Island from Europe are breathing a sigh of relief after being pulled 100 yards offshore by a rip current.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the pair were swimming off Bean Point on Anna Maria Island when a strong current pulled them from the shore.

Marine deputies with MCSO saw the distressed swimmers while they were on patrol and quickly pulled them onto their boat before safely bringing them back to the beach.

Marine deputies rescue father and son who got caught in a rip current off Anna Maria Island. Image is courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the father, son duo spoke little English and seemed to be unaware of rip currents that are common to some areas along Anna Maria Island.

In a statement, MCSO says, "Fortunately, deputies were in the right place at the right time and saw the struggling swimmers before it was too late."