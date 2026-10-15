FDOT electric truck chargers: $24.7 million project planned for I-4

The Brief Florida transportation officials approved six new electric truck charging stations along I-4 at County Line Road. The $24.7 million federal grant project aims to connect Port Tampa to regional freight corridors across Florida. Design begins next year, with construction scheduled for 2028 and fast-charging support from TECO.



The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization approved a plan Wednesday allowing state officials to build six electric semi-truck charging stations along Interstate 4.

Hillsborough electric truck chargers

What we know:

The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization voted Wednesday to update its transportation improvement plan, paving the way for six electric commercial truck chargers at a new truck parking facility on County Line Road off I-4.

Funding comes from a $24.7 million federal grant, according to transportation officials. Tampa city councilmember Alan Clendenin, of District 1, said the corridor serves as a critical shipping link connecting areas like Port Tampa to destinations across the state and nation.

"I know we have some of the facilities like the port and other areas, but it's very important that those infrastructure nodes, those charging nodes are set up so that trucks can move longer distances from our port," said Clendenin, who is a board member of the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization.

Clendenin said FDOT will work with Tampa Electric Co. to supply high-voltage electricity, giving long-haul truck drivers fast charges to stay on schedule. Design work starts next year, and crews expect to begin construction in 2028.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cost per charge for truck drivers or the specific fast-charging technology vendor selected for the site.

Highway freight network expansion

What's next:

Local leaders expect electric vehicle infrastructure to expand beyond interstates into major regional highways as technology continues to develop.

Drivers will eventually see similar charging setups along U.S. 301 and other key freight routes in Hillsborough County, Clendenin said.