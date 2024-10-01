FEMA centers in Bay Area offering help in applying for assistance after Helene
TAMPA, Fla. - Several FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open in the Tampa Bay area to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.
Federal assistance can help residents and business owners cover expenses that are not covered by insurance – including temporary housing, repairs, moving and storage, food, water, diapers, medical and child care expenses, and more.
FEMA says it's important to document as much damage as possible by taking videos and photos before filing for assistance.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the Bay Area
Citrus County
- Coastal Region Library, 8619 W Crystal St., Crystal River
Hillsborough County
- Hillsborough Community College (The Regent), 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview
Manatee County
- Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Pkwy., Bradenton
Sarasota County
- Sarasota Christian Church, 2923 Ashton Rd., Sarasota
To stay up to date on FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, click here.
Anyone applying for federal aid can do so online, as well. Click here for more information.
The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 27, but FEMA encourages those who need help to apply as soon as possible.
