FHP: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide, crash into pickup truck in Palm Harbor

A man and a woman in their 60s were killed Saturday morning after their motorcycle hit another motorcycle before striking a pickup truck on US 19 in Palm Harbor.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old Largo man was traveling southbound on US 19 on a Harley-Davidson with a 62-year-old female passenger around 11:20 a.m.

Troopers say as the man approached Eagle Chase Boulevard, traffic began to slow and he lost control of the bike and collided with another Harley-Davidson that was also traveling southbound on US 19.

Upon impact, both motorcycles traveled to the center lanes, overturned and crashed into a Ford pickup truck with a utility trailer that was also traveling southbound.

The 66-year-old man from Largo died at the scene. His 62-year-old passenger was airlifted to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Two people on the other Harley-Davidson, a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Holiday, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.