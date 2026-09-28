Venice home invasion suspect claims Dallas jail inmate's tip led to armed break-in

The Brief Two men face multiple felony charges after police say a tip from a Dallas jail inmate led them to a violent Venice home invasion. Intruders tased a resident, fired a shot at a neighbor who rushed to help, and fled on foot on Sept. 23. A police canine tracked down one suspect in nearby bushes along Laurel Road East before officers recovered a stolen revolver and drugs.



A tip from a Dallas County Jail cell led two men to a Venice home invasion where they tased a woman, shot at a neighbor and were tracked down by a police dog, according to the Venice Police Department.

Venice home invasion Dallas jail tip

What we know:

A Texas man told police he traveled to Venice to commit a home invasion after learning about cash and gold inside safes from an inmate named "Rico" at the Dallas County Jail.

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Brevaun Williams, 34, and Justin Mitchell, 34, forced their way into a home on Sept. 23 around 10:53 p.m., according to VPD arrest affidavits. The victim heard a loud noise, got a security alert and locked herself in a bathroom with a revolver while calling a neighbor for help.

The suspects broke into the bathroom, bound her hands with zip ties and dragged her to an office to force open several safes, including one 6-foot-tall safe. When she said she could not open it, they tased her.

Inmate identity

What we don't know:

Police have not released the full identity of the inmate known as "Rico" or detailed how he knew about the home.

Neighbor shot at

Dig deeper:

A family member rushed into the home through the back door after receiving a panicked phone call. He told police he heard the woman screaming down the hallway, "Don't come down the hall, they are going to kill you."

The suspects grabbed the woman's revolver, pointed it down the hall and fired a shot at the neighbor, according to VPD documents. Bullet damage was later found passing through a closet door and into a hot water tank.

The suspects then pepper-sprayed the woman in the face and fled out the front door, with the neighbor chasing them down the driveway toward Laurel Road East.

Police dog deployment

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies detained Mitchell nearby along Laurel Road East and Ancora Boulevard shortly after the incident.

Officers found Williams hiding in nearby bushes. After he refused commands to come out, a police canine was deployed, biting him on the left thigh. Williams was evaluated by Venice Fire Department Rescue and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice for treatment.

Investigators searching the path found a black ski mask, gloves, two headlamps, two cellphones, a Nike sweatshirt, a gray Jordan backpack containing cocaine, a crowbar and the victim's black revolver in an adjacent field.

Sarasota County charges

What's next:

Both men face charges of home invasion robbery with a weapon, kidnapping, burglary with battery and aggravated assault. Mitchell faces an additional charge of giving a false ID, while Williams also faces a drug charge.