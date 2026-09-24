Florida governor's race a nail-biter? Polls show Donalds and Jolly effectively tied

The Brief With 40 days until Election Day, polling shows the race for Florida Governor has tightened into a virtual tie between Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly. Donalds holds a massive financial advantage, raising roughly $121 million compared to Jolly's $15 million, backed by a 1.55 million GOP voter registration edge. Rising living costs and cross-partisan opposition to local AI data centers have emerged as central issue battlegrounds shaping the contest.



Public polling throughout August and September shows a tight, highly competitive contest, contrasting sharply with Florida's underlying Republican-leaning political environment.

Statewide political landscape

What we know:

Forecasters are treating the matchup as highly competitive, though acknowledging the GOP's structural edge. Decision Desk HQ currently gives Byron Donalds a roughly 60% chance of winning, but still classifies the race as a "Toss Up." That model factors in Florida's partisan baseline and Donalds' financial dominance alongside the narrow polling margin.

Key voting factors

What we don't know:

While public polling points to a tight race, it is unknown how much of Florida's baked-in Republican structural advantage can be overcome by Jolly. We do not yet know if Jolly will continue to consolidate enough independent and persuadable voters around issues like property insurance reform and government accountability to pull off an upset in a state that hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1994.

Campaign finance totals

By the numbers:

The financial and voter registration disparity in this race is extraordinary. Based on state filings through Sept. 11 and state election data through Aug. 31:

$120.9 million: The combined amount raised by Donalds' campaign and affiliated committees, compared to roughly $14.6 million for Jolly.

$43.5 million: Donalds' combined cash on hand, giving him nearly seven times the remaining spending power of Jolly's $6.4 million .

1.55 million: The active registered voter advantage Republicans hold over Democrats in Florida (5.649 million Republicans to 4.098 million Democrats).

$60 million: The total amount of political advertising projected for the Florida governor's race overall.

Key campaign issues

Big picture view:

Voters are deeply concerned with the cost of living, with statewide polling consistently showing affordability at the top of voters' minds. Both candidates are aggressively competing over how to handle property insurance, housing, and utility costs, though their proposed remedies sharply differ.

Additionally, the expansion of AI data centers has exploded into one of the most consequential new issues of the cycle. A University of North Florida poll found that 68% of Floridians oppose an AI data center being built in their community.

The opposition crosses traditional party lines due to concerns over electricity and water usage. Jolly supports a one-year statewide moratorium to study environmental impacts, while Donalds favors local government control and protecting ratepayers without a statewide ban.

Political analyst perspectives

What they're saying:

Political analysts note that the tight numbers suggest Donalds may be struggling to land a consistent message with the broader electorate.

Insider Advantage pollster Matt Towery recently pointed to Donalds' shifting campaign tactics and Jolly's moderate perception as reasons for the competitive polling.

"Byron's been all over the place. He's had different types of ads," Towery said. "I think he's not been seen as Florida-centric enough. And he certainly has made every effort now to talk about the issues that face Florida. But he's got to really put the pedal to the metal because he has a more difficult job here. Jolly is an established candidate. Many look at him as a moderate."

Towery added that the race could reflect the razor-thin margins of Florida's recent past: "Will it be close? It can be very close. It could be sort of like the thing we saw with the DeSantis and Gillum, you know? So that was a nail-biter."

Key voter deadlines

What's next:

The campaign is in its final, critical sprint. Today is September 24, leaving just 40 days until the November 3 Election Day.

Key upcoming deadlines for voters:

October 5: The deadline to register to vote in Florida (11 days away).

October 24: Mandatory early voting begins across the state (30 days away).