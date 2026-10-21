Florida fentanyl deaths fall sharply after state targets drug traffickers: DeSantis

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The Brief Florida fentanyl-caused deaths decreased by nearly 60% since 2023 following law enforcement grant investments, according to the governor. Governor Ron DeSantis says state assistance programs led to nearly 3,000 drug trafficking arrests and major narcotic seizures. According to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission’s 2025 Annual Drug Report, overall drug-related and opioid deaths dropped statewide between 2024 and 2025.



Fentanyl-caused deaths across Florida dropped nearly 60% since 2023 following targeted state funding and law enforcement operations, according to new report details released Tuesday.

Florida drug death report

What we know:

Florida recorded nearly 5,000 fentanyl-caused deaths in 2023, but that total dropped to about 2,000 in 2025. Data from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission’s 2025 Annual Drug Report showed a 37% decrease in fentanyl-caused deaths from 2024 to 2025 alone, while deaths from fentanyl analogs dropped by more than 50%. Total drug-related deaths statewide dropped 12%, opioid-caused deaths fell 33%, cocaine deaths fell 16%, and methamphetamine deaths decreased 23%, according to the report.

State drug enforcement funding

By the numbers:

The State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication grant program, created in 2023, funded large-scale investigations to break up drug trafficking rings. Officers working through S.A.F.E.-funded operations made nearly 3,000 arrests while seizing over 600 pounds of fentanyl, 65,000 fentanyl pills, 800 pounds of cocaine, 2,600 pounds of marijuana, and 520 pounds of methamphetamine. Authorities also confiscated over $6.6 million in cash, nearly 1,000 firearms, and 90 vehicles.

Law enforcement multi-agency operations

What they're saying:

Gov. Ron DeSantis noted the S.A.F.E. program's role in curbing fatal overdoses and dismantling dealer networks.

"Fentanyl-caused deaths in Florida have declined by nearly 60% since we launched the S.A.F.E. grant program in 2023," DeSantis said. "So far, S.A.F.E. has resulted in almost 3,000 arrests of drug traffickers and dealers, as well as significant seizures of dangerous narcotics. We will continue supporting law enforcement and remain committed to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of Floridians." Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe added, "Our agents and partners are working every day to disrupt the flow of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into our communities. This progress is a direct result of their commitment and the Governor’s continued support for programs like S.A.F.E., which empower law enforcement to act quickly and effectively. We will keep using every lawful tool available to protect Florida families."

Regional drug trafficking busts

Timeline:

State and local law enforcement agencies carried out multiple high-profile stings across Florida using S.A.F.E. resources.

Ongoing narcotics enforcement

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the full budget figures for upcoming grant cycles or whether additional regional task forces will expand into other counties. State agencies confirmed they will keep using S.A.F.E. grant funds to support joint local, state, and federal drug trafficking investigations.