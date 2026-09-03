Grady Judd: 2 of Lakeland’s top 5 drug dealers arrested in 'Operation End of Worlds'

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The Brief Polk County deputies dismantled a major drug ring operating out of Lakeland, making 39 arrests. Investigators seized enough fentanyl to kill one million people along with meth, cocaine and guns. Wiretaps allowed detectives to penetrate an insulated ring that supplied local dealers across county lines.



A wiretap investigation shattered a massive drug trafficking ring operating out of Lakeland, resulting in 39 arrests and the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill a million people, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Thursday.

Polk County drug bust

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the takedown of a major drug ring that funneled narcotics through Lakeland and into surrounding areas. Beginning in January, detectives teamed up with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Auburndale Police Department to target street dealers selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. This operation became known as "Operation End of Worlds," named after one of its ringleaders.

When investigators discovered the primary suppliers were heavily insulated, they secured four wiretaps on phone lines within a 30-day window. PCSO said the intercepted calls gave detectives the evidence needed to execute four search warrants.

Sheriff Judd said the operation landed 39 suspects behind bars, including two of the top five drug traffickers in Lakeland.

The sheriff's office says ring leader Michael Worlds Jr., 48, faces 67 new felony charges and seven 25-year mandatory minimum sentences.

PCSO said his criminal history includes 25 felony charges with 14 felony convictions, 30 misdemeanors with 14 misdemeanor convictions and 8 trips to state prison. He was released from prison in May 2025 after serving 4 years, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Judd said James Campbell, 49, ran a separate operation but exchanged supplies with Worlds.

Investigators filed 249 felony charges and 42 misdemeanor charges, with 11 suspects facing 25-year mandatory minimum sentences.

Detectives seized 4.4 pounds of fentanyl, 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of cocaine, 7.8 pounds of marijuana, two guns and $4,650. According to PCSO, 18 people were charged with trafficking in fentanyl or meth. PCSO said of the 18 suspects, 11 of them are facing 25-year minimum mandatory sentences if convicted.

Authorities said Worlds insulated himself from law enforcement by never handling drugs directly with customers. Instead, he utilized runners, including Valyncia Burch and her 26-year-old daughter Cherrish Willis. Willis was described as his most trusted runner by Sheriff Judd. Other runners identified in the ring included 23-year-old Garius Johnson, Demario Harden and Shane Chewning.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

According to PCSO, all the trafficking suspects are still in custody and being held on no bond.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Among those arrested in the operation:

Jennifer Gritten

Jennifer Lynn Grimes

Donovan Demond Holmes

Kidanny Rivera Rolon

Cynthia Green

Kristy Chewning

William Francis Massey

Leckson Cineus

Attrice Brooks

Sheila Sandoval

Megan Renee Paige

Melody Cole Brillhart

Cole Christopher Ragland

Steven Matthew Smith

Nicole Chanler Hall

Darrell Henry Hall

Calvin Jean Barnes, Jr.

Brooke Nichole Fishbeck

Lindsey Fishbeck

Dustin Mark Santos

April Morris

Daniel Bowman

Donny Deon Briggs

Heather Williams

Julius Taylor

Melissa Berns

Dexter Simmons