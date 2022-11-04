Florida may ban gender-affirming treatments for minors; decision will be made Friday

A big decision is expected to come out of Orlando Friday as medical professionals will be tasked with deciding whether doctors should have restrictions in place when it comes to the services they can provide to transgender minors.

It’s an issue that has passionate supporters but also vocal critics. That means that no matter which way the decision goes, it’s likely legal battle could follow.

The Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine are the two groups at the center of the decision Friday. They’re meeting in Orlando and could approve a proposal prohibiting doctors from prescribing puberty-blocking hormone treatments for patients under the age of 18, while also banning surgical treatments for transgender minors.

Those in support of the proposal have said they want to make sure that kids diagnosed with gender dysphoria aren’t treated with surgery or medication as they believe those treatments could have long-term or life-long effects.

However, it’s an issue that not everyone sees eye-to-eye on. Governor Ron DeSantis has been a strong backer of the proposal along with the idea that those under the age of 18 shouldn’t have access to these treatments.

"You don't disfigure 10, 12, and 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria. 80% of it resolves anyway by the time they get older," he previously stated.

But others feel differently. Some medical experts have said that these treatments could be crucial for some kids.

"Transition can, and often does, alleviate co-occurring mental health issues that a transgender young person experiences prior to transition. Following transition, transgender young people are often able to see significant improvements in functioning and quality of life," said Dr. Aron Janssen.

This all comes on the heels of another controversial decision by the DeSantis administration. Earlier this year, the administration passed a law that would prevent Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming care for transgender people of all ages. That decision is currently being challenged.

Medical groups will meet at 2 p.m. in Orlando to discuss the proposal on the table. However, LGBTQ advocates have already promised to challenge the proposal if it is approved.