A 1-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida, is now at the center of a Missing Child Alert.

The statewide alert was issued early Friday morning for Gabriel Ristick. He may be with 20-year-old Vinie Ristick. Authorities did not specify their relationship or what may have led up to Gabriel's disappearance.

Gabriel was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans in the 6000 block of West Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Vinie is described as a being 5'6 tall and 220 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo and blue jeans.

Both may be traveling in a gray 2014 Chrysler Town & Country with an Illinois tag number, DQ83169.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or di8al 911.