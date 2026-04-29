Republicans defy DeSantis on vaccine exemptions, AI regulation as redistricting vote looms Wednesday

The Brief Florida Republicans broke with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, rejecting key proposals on vaccines and AI regulation. The split comes just before a major vote on redrawing congressional maps, including districts in Tampa Bay. The proposed map could expand GOP control, but faces push back from some Republicans and likely legal challenges.



Republican lawmakers in Florida are publicly breaking with Gov. Ron DeSantis on two key priorities as a high-stakes redistricting vote approaches.

What we know:

On the first day of a special legislative session Tuesday, GOP leaders in the House and Senate rejected two of the governor’s top priorities, including a proposal to loosen vaccine requirements for schoolchildren and another to regulate artificial intelligence.

House Speaker Daniel Perez said the chamber will not take up the vaccine measure, pointing to concerns about public health standards. The Senate quickly followed, shelving the proposal as well.

The moves signal rare resistance from within DeSantis’ own party during his final years in office.

What's next:

Attention now shifts to redistricting.

Lawmakers are expected to vote as soon as Wednesday on a new congressional map backed by DeSantis. The proposal would expand the Republican advantage in Florida’s delegation from 20–8 to as much as 24–4.

That includes changes in several Democratic-leaning areas, including parts of Tampa Bay.

Why you should care:

The proposed map could reshape how the Tampa Bay region is represented in Washington for the next decade.

Some Republicans warn the plan could create more competitive districts with narrower margins, especially in areas like Tampa Bay. If voter sentiment shifts, those seats could become targets for Democrats.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether Republican lawmakers will ultimately unite behind the governor’s map, although it appears likely.

Legal challenges are also expected. Florida’s constitution limits partisan gerrymandering, and opponents argue the proposal may test those boundaries.