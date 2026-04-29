USF to hold vigil for slain students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy

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The Brief USF will hold a vigil for murdered students Zamil Limon and Nahid Bristy on Friday. The students will also be honored with moments of silence and a video tribute before the home baseball and softball games this week and will be recognized at upcoming commencement ceremonies. They will also be added to the memorial located on campus for students who pass away, and they will be recognized during a special memorial ceremony that is held each year.



The University of South Florida will honor the lives of graduate students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy with an on-campus vigil on Friday.

When is the vigil for Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy?

An on-campus vigil will take place on Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m. at Crescent Hill, located just north of the Marshall Center.

A moment of silence and a video tribute will be held for the pair on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1, before USF’s home softball and baseball games.

The backstory:

Bristy and Limon were reported missing on April 17. Limon’s body was discovered last Friday in the water near the Howard Frankland Bridge. Another set of human remains was found in the water on Sunday, but has yet to be identified.

Limon’s roommate, Hashim Abugharbieh has been charged with their murders.

What they're saying:

In a letter to students, USF President Moez Limayem stated, " As I reflect on this unimaginable situation, I find myself thinking not only as a university president, but as a parent and as someone who once came to this country as an international student. I remember what it meant for my own family to have me far from home, and how even small moments of silence could bring worry. I cannot begin to comprehend the pain that Nahida’s and Zamil’s families are enduring, but I want them — and all of you — to know that we are holding them close in our thoughts, and that their grief is shared across this university."

Dig deeper:

Since the murders, Limon and Bristy's families and friends have been asking the university and the Avalon Heights complex to re-evaluate housing safety practices and oversight of off-campus living options.

In his letter to students, Limayem said that the university if working with law enforcement officers as they investigate and is reviewing all factors involved, including conditions and safety measures that are in place at off-campus housing facilities.

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Limayen stressed that while USF does not own, operate or manage off-campus apartments, it recognizes the importance of the safety and well-being of its students wherever they live.

He added, "Our goal is to ensure that students have sufficient information that provides clarity and transparency regarding safety considerations to help prevent such tragedies in the future."

What you can do:

For those who need support, USF students can access TimelyCare 24/7 and/or in-person counseling services on campus. Faculty and staff can access the Employee Assistance Program.

What's next:

A remembrance for Limon and Bristy will be held during next week’s commencement ceremonies.

They will be added to the memorial located on campus for students who pass away, and they will be recognized during a special memorial ceremony that is held each year.

USF said it remains in contact with those who were closest to Nahida and Zamil, and continues to work with representatives from the Bangladeshi Embassy and Consulate General to assist their families during this very difficult time.