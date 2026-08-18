Florida primary election results live: U.S. Senate
Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election to determine who will face-off against each other in the November election to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Ashley Moody is vying to keep her seat in Congress in a special Republican primary. Moody was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2025 after then-Sen. Marco Rubio vacated his seat to serve as Secretary of State in President Donald Trump's administration.
Live election results: U.S. Senate
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.