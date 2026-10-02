Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Hudson, deputies say

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The Brief A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Hudson, according to deputies. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office reported that the shooting took place in the 12100 block of Little Road. Officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public following the incident.



A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting Friday in the 12100 block of Little Road in Hudson, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy-involved shooting on Little Road

What we know:

Deputies responded to an incident in the 12100 block of Little Road in Hudson. A man died following a deputy-involved shooting at the scene.

Authorities confirmed there is no threat to the public. Col. Jeff Harrington will host a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting.

Investigation into Hudson shooting

What we don't know:

The identity of the man killed in the shooting has not been released.

Authorities have not yet detailed what led up to the shooting or how many deputies were involved.