Dover arrest: Wanted felon captured with hidden handcuff key in underwear

The Brief HCSO deputies and aviation unit captured a fugitive wanted for four years in two states on Thursday night. Authorities found 42-year-old Jonathan Terry hiding under a shed overhang in Dover after receiving reports of his location. Terry tossed brass knuckles and hid a handcuff key inside his underwear before deputies took him into custody.



A fugitive wanted in two states was found with a handcuff key taped to his underwear after he was taken into custody by Hillsborough County deputies on Thursday.

Dover fugitive arrest

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Terry, 42, is a convicted felon who has been wanted in Kentucky and Indiana for four years. However, that came to an end Thursday evening.

HCSO's aviation unit and deputies on the ground responded to the 15000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Dover to find the suspect. The aviation unit found him hiding under a shed overhang and kept eyes on him while deputies moved in.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies approached him, they saw Terry reach into his clothes and toss a pair of brass knuckles under a vehicle. Deputies said after detaining him, they found the handcuff key inside his underwear.

Legal history and new charges

The backstory:

Deputies said Terry was wanted for violating his probation on a possession of a controlled substance charge and failing to appear on a methamphetamine possession charge.

Officials said he'd been wanted for four years before his arrest in Hillsborough County.

Pictured: Jonathan Terry. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On top of the out-of-state warrants, Terry is now facing two charges, including felon carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a concealed handcuff key, HCSO confirmed.

Hillsborough sheriff statement

What they're saying:

"This convicted felon, wanted in two states, underestimated the skill and determination of teamHCSO," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "He now faces new charges here and must answer for his crimes in Indiana and Kentucky."

Extradition details

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the extradition process will begin to transfer him back to Kentucky and Indiana.