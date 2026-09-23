Florida Southern College reopens historic Frank Lloyd Wright planetarium

The Brief The world's only Frank Lloyd Wright planetarium at Florida Southern College in Lakeland has reopened after being non-operational for two decades. State grant funding and private donations helped restore the historic facility with modern video, audio, and updated acoustic systems. Public show tickets cost $20 per person, with discounted $15 rates available for families or groups of four or more.



Visitors at Florida Southern College in Lakeland can now experience fully updated immersive shows inside the world's only Frank Lloyd Wright planetarium.

Florida Southern College restoration

What we know:

Florida Southern College has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation to restore its historic planetarium, which was constructed between 1954 and 1958. The facility held its first show in 1960, but it sat inactive for two decades before receiving new modern video, audio and acoustic technology.

State grant funding enabled the college to purchase the high-tech equipment, while private donations funded the overall structural restoration.

Uncertain public tour schedules

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced whether additional showtimes will be added as demand grows.

Historic Wright architectural design

The backstory:

The venue is the only planetarium ever built from a design by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who was born in the mid-1860s and passed away in the late 1950s. During its early years of operation, the facility relied on eight-track technology that eventually became obsolete.

College leaders say the updated space brings Wright's vision into the modern era while preserving the integrity of his work.

Campus leadership reaction

What they're saying:

"It used to be, 'Have you seen this in IMAX?' I think people will now be asking, 'Have you seen the planetarium?'" said Jeremy Martin, the president of Florida Southern College.

Martin noted that Wright witnessed massive technological shifts during his lifetime, transitioning from the era of horse and buggy to drawing futuristic cities with flying cars.

"This is the only planetarium he got to build, but thinking about his fascination with the structure and the medium, I think we exceeded even his wildest dreams with this restoration and new equipment," Martin said.

Lakeland ticket details

What's next:

The planetarium will feature regularly scheduled public shows along with educational programs tailored for K-12 students in Polk County public schools and local community groups.

Tickets are priced at $20 per person, or $15 per person for families and groups of four or more. Admission to the planetarium is sold separately from Florida Southern's standard Frank Lloyd Wright architectural tours.