Pasco County parents arrested after baby hospitalized with .383 blood alcohol level: Affidavit

The Brief Pasco County parents face felony charges after their 6-month-old was hospitalized with a 0.383 blood alcohol level. Investigators say the baby ingested vodka from a water bottle used to mix her baby formula during a family trip. Medical staff said the infant was in critical condition and likely would have died without immediate care.



A Florida couple faces felony child neglect charges after their 6-month-old daughter was hospitalized with a life-threatening blood alcohol level of 0.383, according to law enforcement.

Pasco County baby hospitalized

What we know:

A 7-year-old boy came home from school on Sept. 8 to find his parents sleeping in the living room and his 6-month-old sister unresponsive in her pack and play, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Documents show that he woke his parents, who called 911. First responders found the infant breathing but non-responsive before emergency crews flew her via Bay Flight to a children's trauma hospital.

Medical staff saved the child, describing her condition as critical but stable. Doctors noted that she likely would have died without immediate medical intervention.

The arrest affidavit states that a full non-accidental trauma evaluation showed no internal bleeding, fractures, or intracranial abnormalities. However, the document reflects that doctors diagnosed bruising on her head, thigh, and abdomen, calling the abdominal bruising highly suspicious for non-accidental trauma.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the official cause of the child's bruising. While the child's mother claimed the mark on the abdomen was a rash known to their pediatrician, investigators stated medical records show no prior reports of a rash.

Florida parents arrested

What they're saying:

According to the affidavit, Desirea Uzunboylu and her boyfriend, Jessie Waldroup, initially told deputies they did not use drugs or alcohol and had no idea how alcohol entered their child's system. Uzunboylu later admitted the family went to the beach the day before the incident with relatives, where a family member put vodka in a water bottle inside a backpack.

According to the affidavit, the relative confirmed putting vodka in a water bottle before going for a swim, adding that he noticed someone had drank from it after he returned. He told investigators that he asked some of the people with him and his adult brother reported he in fact drank some of it.

Investigators stated that Uzunboylu and Waldroup admitted they must have used that vodka-filled water bottle to mix the baby's bottle at the beach.

Records show the 7-year-old brother also confirmed seeing Waldroup give the infant a bottle while at the beach.

The backstory:

Deputies said they located the infant's bottle inside the family home emitting a strong odor of alcohol. According to the affidavit, both parents confirmed it was the only bottle the child uses. Although both defendants claimed they do not consume alcohol and kept none in the home, law enforcement officers said they recovered wine and a shot of liquor inside the residence.

The Child Protection Team evaluated the victim and confirmed findings positive for both neglect and abuse, according to the affidavit. Authorities determined both parents were in the care and custody of the child when she ingested the alcohol, and their failure to provide adequate supervision resulted in great bodily harm.

What's next:

Both Uzunboylu and Waldroup were arrested and charged with felony child neglect resulting in serious injury. They await further court proceedings in Pasco County.