Florida woman accused of kicking trooper, urinating on road during DUI investigation: FHP

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The Brief FHP arrested a 39-year-old Orange Park woman after troopers say she showed signs of impairment, resisted arrest and kicked a trooper during a traffic stop in Palm River-Clair Mel. Investigators say Christen Anderson tried to flee twice, refused to provide identification and later urinated in the roadway while being evaluated by EMS personnel. Anderson faces multiple charges, including DUI, DUI refusal, resisting arrest with and without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.



A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, Wednesday night after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she resisted arrest, kicked a trooper and urinated on the road in front of EMS following a traffic stop in Palm River-Clair Mel.

Traffic stop leads to DUI investigation

The backstory:

According to FHP, the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wild Senna Boulevard and Globe Thistle Drive.

A trooper said he watched a Land Rover SUV run a stop sign before initiating a traffic stop. The vehicle eventually stopped in a driveway east of the intersection.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Christen Anderson, 39, of Orange Park, showed signs of impairment and became aggressive during the encounter.

Troopers reported Anderson had visible wounds on her arms with dried body fluids and refused to provide identification.

Woman tried to flee twice, FHP says

Dig deeper:

According to the FHP arrest affidavit, Anderson repeatedly ignored commands to stay inside the vehicle and tried to run away from the scene two separate times.

FHP says while a trooper was trying to prevent Anderson from leaving before backup units arrived, Anderson allegedly kicked the trooper.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies later arrived to help secure Anderson.

Troopers say emergency medical services were offered to Anderson but initially refused.

FHP says EMS was later requested to the scene, and during an initial medical evaluation, Anderson allegedly pulled down her pants and urinated in the roadway in front of EMS and fire rescue personnel.

Anderson was later taken to a nearby hospital for jail clearance.

Charges filed

According to jail records and the arrest affidavit, Anderson faces multiple charges, including:

DUI

DUI refusal

Resisting arrest with violence

Resisting arrest without violence

Battery on a law enforcement officer

What's next:

Anderson was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail following her hospital clearance.