From yachts to kayaks, St. Pete boat show has something for every marine enthusiast

The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show is back for its 45th year and organizers say it’s the largest of its kind on the Gulf Coast.

With more than 220 boats in the water and 90-plus on land, there is a vessel for everyone.

This year’s show features some brand-new models not available at most dealers, plus brokerage vessels including center consoles, fishing boats, yachts, sailboats and even kayaks.

Visitors can also peruse 40,000 square feet of gear, accessories, art and more.

To take a closer look, the show runs through this weekend at the Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin, located at 400 1st Street S. To learn more and get tickets, visit https://www.stpeteboatshow.com/en/home.html.